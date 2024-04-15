Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALPN. HC Wainwright cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $64.37 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $64.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

