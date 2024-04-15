Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $64.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 186,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 429.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $2,087,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 604.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 78,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at $76,810,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

