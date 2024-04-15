AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition by 33.0% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition by 273.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 61,907 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AEAE opened at $11.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.