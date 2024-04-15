Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Up 11.2% in March

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 402,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.0 days.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASGTF opened at $37.93 on Monday. Altus Group has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

