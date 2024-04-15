Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMPS. Maxim Group began coverage on Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get Altus Power alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMPS

Altus Power Trading Down 4.5 %

AMPS stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Altus Power had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.85 million. Analysts expect that Altus Power will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 12,500 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,654,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,834,381.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 12,500 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at $56,856,202.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,673 shares of company stock valued at $530,948. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.