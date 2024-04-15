Altus Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,966,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $342.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $339.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

