AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $173.27 on Monday. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $249.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $109.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.50.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 11.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

