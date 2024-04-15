American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.72% of American National Bankshares worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American National Bankshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

AMNB opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.88%. Equities analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Insider Activity at American National Bankshares

In other American National Bankshares news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $30,616.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,985.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $30,616.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,985.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $29,628.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,836.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American National Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

As of April 1, 2024, American National Bankshares Inc was acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of financial products and services. The company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

