American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN: AMS) in the last few weeks:

4/13/2024 – American Shared Hospital Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

