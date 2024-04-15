Analysts Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Target Price at $126.00

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $92.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.51. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. Research analysts expect that NetEase will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

