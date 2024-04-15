Analysts Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price at $63.08

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.08.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xcel Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XEL opened at $53.17 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36.
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Xcel Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.
Xcel Energy Company Profile
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.
