Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Down 10.6% in March

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

AQMS opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

