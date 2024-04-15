Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $89.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

