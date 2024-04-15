Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $89.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $95.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

