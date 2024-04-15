Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Arch Capital Group Stock Performance
Arch Capital Group stock opened at $89.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $95.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group
Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Capital Group
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Kraft Heinz Stock Comprehensive Analysis for 2024
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- NVIDIA Stock Analysis: Insights and Predictions for Investors
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 5 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Surged in Price and Volume on Friday
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.