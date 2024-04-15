Argan (NYSE:AGX) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Argan Stock Up 21.1 %

AGX opened at $59.77 on Friday. Argan has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $796.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. Argan had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Argan by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

