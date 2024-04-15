Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.28 Million Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 50,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of SRCL opened at $49.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -205.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

