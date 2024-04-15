Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 33.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8,666.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $152.91 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $119.02 and a one year high of $170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average of $150.29.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $221,221.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

