Arizona State Retirement System Purchases Shares of 12,541 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $142.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.67. The firm has a market cap of $739.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

