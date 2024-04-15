Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,925,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,353,000 after purchasing an additional 136,921 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 82,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

Summit Materials Price Performance

SUM stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

