Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,144 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,622.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,244,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,985 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 49,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,597,983.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,948,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,112,249.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,898.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,243 shares of company stock worth $11,217,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

