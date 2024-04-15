Arizona State Retirement System Sells 413 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,169,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,587,000 after purchasing an additional 207,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,274,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after purchasing an additional 72,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,776,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $61.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $65.86.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXS. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

