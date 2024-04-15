Arizona State Retirement System Sells 717 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 22.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Rayonier by 12.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

RYN opened at $31.69 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

