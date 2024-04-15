ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 737.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKF opened at $28.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

