ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 281,148 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,752,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,837,000 after purchasing an additional 277,885 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 835.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 190,287 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

ARKG opened at $25.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

