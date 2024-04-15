ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.45. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $4.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

