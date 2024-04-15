Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,217 ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 28,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

ESAB Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE ESAB opened at $107.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $114.77.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

