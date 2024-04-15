Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 16,812 WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

WK Kellogg Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $20.92 on Monday. WK Kellogg Co has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

About WK Kellogg

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.