Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ON by 204.7% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 517,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after buying an additional 347,942 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ON by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in ON by 10.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ON by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

ON Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ONON opened at $32.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.16. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.30 million. ON had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

