Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 157,089 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 157,089 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Invesco by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

