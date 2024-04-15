Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 56,658 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,658 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

WOLF opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,741.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WOLF shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

