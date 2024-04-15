Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALAB. Barclays started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

ALAB stock opened at $72.73 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $95.21.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.