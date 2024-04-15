Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.
In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
