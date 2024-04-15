Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalon Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.