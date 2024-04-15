B. Riley Upgrades Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Buy

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.