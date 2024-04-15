Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Baidu by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 8.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $97.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.68.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
