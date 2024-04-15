Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 902.0 days.

Bâloise Stock Down 5.5 %

BLHEF stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.92. Bâloise has a one year low of $142.15 and a one year high of $164.00.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

