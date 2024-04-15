Bank of America Raises Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target to $14.60

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $13.40 to $14.60 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

NYSE PSFE opened at $15.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.52 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

