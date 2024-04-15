Barclays Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $115.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DTE opened at $106.25 on Monday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.48.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.