Barclays Raises Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $146.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $141.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.