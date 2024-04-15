BCB Bancorp (BCBP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.33 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, analysts expect BCB Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $165.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCBP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 591.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

