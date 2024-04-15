Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $672,815.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $107,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

