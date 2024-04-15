Beyond’s (BYON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BYON. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Beyond from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

Beyond Stock Down 3.7 %

Beyond stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.82. Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $384.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.10 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

