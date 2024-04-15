Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $47.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $75,191.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,898.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,312 shares of company stock worth $126,139. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $5,735,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,051.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,914,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,011,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $669.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.07. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.72% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

