Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.75% of Biomea Fusion worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 61,810 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 28.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 16.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 16.5% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after acquiring an additional 369,448 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 2.3 %

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $465.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BMEA

Biomea Fusion Profile

(Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.