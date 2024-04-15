Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 131.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTDR. BTIG Research started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

BTDR stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $676.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.70. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 728,804 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 422.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 303,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 245,242 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.