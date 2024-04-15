Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bowlero by 233.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bowlero by 159.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bowlero by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bowlero by 439.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $12.34 on Monday. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $305.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 56.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOWL. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Bowlero Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

