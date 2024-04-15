Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at $330,614,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fortis by 78.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $37.62 on Monday. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

