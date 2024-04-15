Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $331,000 Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $41.10 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

