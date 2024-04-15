Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $3,185,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 205,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 35.4% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Shares of VMC opened at $262.78 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $166.43 and a 12 month high of $276.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

