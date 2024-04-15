Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 44 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

FDS stock opened at $426.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.36. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.96 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

